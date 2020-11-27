(Opalesque) Hedge fund assets under management (AUM) have finally surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels, pushing to a new industry high of $3,696bn, said a report by Preqin. This record figure can primarily be attributed to improved performance in September (+5.17%, as measured by the Preqin All-Strategies Hedge Fund Benchmark) compared to the YTD return of +5.01%.

To read this article: