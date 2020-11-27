Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge fund AUM surpasses pre-COVID-19 levels, pushing to a new industry high of $3.7tn

November 27, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge fund assets under management (AUM) have finally surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels, pushing to a new industry high of $3,696bn, said a report by Preqin. This record figure can primarily be attributed to improved performance in September (+5.17%, as measured by the Preqin All-Strategies Hedge Fund Benchmark) compared to the YTD return of +5.01%.

