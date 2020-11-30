Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Black Friday online shopping on track to hit record as holiday shoppers skip stores

November 30, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Online sales on Black Friday are on track to reach a record high this year, as bargain hunters combed websites for deals and avoided stores during the coronavirus pandemic, according to preliminary data from Adobe Analytics. As of late Friday, online sales were on pace to amount to between $8.9 billion and $9.6 billion, an increase of between 20% and 29% from last year, depending on how many shoppers make purchases late into the night.

