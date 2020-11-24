(Reuters) – A blank-check company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc is looking to raise $250 million in a U.S. initial public offering, the company said on Monday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is aiming to sell 25 million units at $10 apiece, it said in a statement, adding it plans to use the proceeds to invest in a business focused on energy transition and sustainability.
Apollo-backed SPAC looks to raise $250 million in U.S. IPO
