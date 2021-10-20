(Opalesque) The 500 largest global money managers in 2020 grew their combined assets under management 14.5% to $119.5 trillion, while boosting revenue, said the study. According to new research from Willis Towers Watson’s Thinking Ahead Institute, the growing concentration among the top 20 managers whose market share increased during the period to 44% of total assets.
Top 500 global money managers see assets grew 14.5% to hit record $119.5tn
