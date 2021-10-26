Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Saudi Arabia launches national infrastructure fund with BlackRock

October 26, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Saudi Arabia, advised by the world’s largest fund manager BlackRock, has launched a national infrastructure fund to support up to 200 billion riyals ($53.32 billion) in projects over the next decade, state news agency SPA said on Monday. The National Infrastructure Fund will invest in areas such as water, transportation, energy, and health, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform the economy and make it less reliant on oil revenue.

