(Opalesque) Hedge funds gained in September, navigating a volatile month paced by sharp declines in global equities and fixed income, as inflationary pressures continued to mount. The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (FWC) advanced +0.13 percent in September, topping declines in equities by over 500 basis points, while the investable HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index gained +0.24 percent, according to data released by HFR.

