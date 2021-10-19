Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dallas hedge fund manager Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar fizzles

October 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Dallas Morning News) A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. The details were laid out in a September SEC enforcement action that describes illegal financing of an ambitious startup that sought to expose corruption involving Chinese government officials.

