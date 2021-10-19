(Dallas Morning News) A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case reveals how Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar has fizzled: He’s lost big, ensnaring some investors who funded his short through what the regulator says was an illicit stock offering. The details were laid out in a September SEC enforcement action that describes illegal financing of an ambitious startup that sought to expose corruption involving Chinese government officials.
Dallas hedge fund manager Kyle Bass’s bet against the Hong Kong dollar fizzles
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.