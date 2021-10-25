Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Buckle your seatbelts’ because earnings will start to disappoint, long-term bull Art Hogan warns

October 25, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Earnings season may turn an ugly corner. Long-term bull Art Hogan warns a storm of disappointing corporate guidance and missed revenue targets is ahead. “Buckle your seatbelts,” the National Securities’ chief market strategist told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Friday. “This will be the first time in the cycle you’re actually going to hear more companies guide down than guide up.”

