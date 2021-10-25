(CNBC) Earnings season may turn an ugly corner. Long-term bull Art Hogan warns a storm of disappointing corporate guidance and missed revenue targets is ahead. “Buckle your seatbelts,” the National Securities’ chief market strategist told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Friday. “This will be the first time in the cycle you’re actually going to hear more companies guide down than guide up.”
