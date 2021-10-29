Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple sales miss expectations, Tim Cook says supply issues cost company $6 billion

October 29, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations in its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday, which Apple CEO Tim Cook attributed to larger-than-expected supply constraints on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.   Apple fell under 3% in extended trading. “We had a very strong performance despite larger than expected supply constraints, which we estimate to be around $6 billion,

