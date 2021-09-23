Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Veritas, Elliott consider Athenahealth sale at $20 billion valuation

September 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Private equity firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Investment Management are exploring options for Athenahealth Inc, including a sale or initial public offering. Veritas and Elliott are aiming for the health information technology company to be valued at more than $20 billion, the report said, adding that the firms hope to complete the deal by the end of the first quarter next year.

