(Reuters) Private equity firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Investment Management are exploring options for Athenahealth Inc, including a sale or initial public offering. Veritas and Elliott are aiming for the health information technology company to be valued at more than $20 billion, the report said, adding that the firms hope to complete the deal by the end of the first quarter next year.
