(CNBC) Strategists see more selling ahead after stocks sold off Tuesday, led downward by tech and large cap growth names. A sharp jump in interest rates over the last several sessions stung the market, particularly the growth names. At its high Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury had climbed to 1.56%, about a quarter-percentage point move since the Federal Reserve meeting last Wednesday.
Stocks could slide further as interest rates rise and Big Tech drags the market
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.