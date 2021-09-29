Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stocks could slide further as interest rates rise and Big Tech drags the market

September 29, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Strategists see more selling ahead after stocks sold off Tuesday, led downward by tech and large cap growth names. A sharp jump in interest rates over the last several sessions stung the market, particularly the growth names. At its high Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury had climbed to 1.56%, about a quarter-percentage point move since the Federal Reserve meeting last Wednesday.

