Investors are turning increasingly bullish on hedge funds, new Barclays outlook shows

September 7, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The resurgent investor appetite for hedge funds is underlined in new data from Barclays’ Prime Services Capital Solutions unit, which shows allocator flows turning positive for the first time in four years, new hedge fund launches outweighing liquidations, increased investor willingness to make allocations without in-person meetings, and total industry assets soaring to an all-time record of USD4 trillion.

