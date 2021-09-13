(Marketwatch) House Democrats expect to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21% and imposing a 3 percentage-point surtax on individual income above $5 million, according to a House Democratic aide familiar with the plans. The tax increases would be part of the House Ways and Means Committee’s plans to pay for the party’s priorities in a fast-moving budget bill.
