House Democrats may propose raising corporate tax rate to 26.5%

September 13, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) House Democrats expect to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21% and imposing a 3 percentage-point surtax on individual income above $5 million, according to a House Democratic aide familiar with the plans. The tax increases would be part of the House Ways and Means Committee’s plans to pay for the party’s priorities in a fast-moving budget bill.

