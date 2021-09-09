(CNBC) In its periodic “Beige Book” look at the nation’s economic picture, the central bank also reported that growth overall had “downshifted slightly to a moderate pace” amid rising public health concerns during the July-through-August period that the report covers. “The deceleration in economic activity was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel, and tourism in most Districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant
Businesses are feeling stronger inflation and paying higher wages, Fed’s ‘Beige Book’ says
