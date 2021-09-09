Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Businesses are feeling stronger inflation and paying higher wages, Fed’s ‘Beige Book’ says

September 9, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In its periodic “Beige Book” look at the nation’s economic picture, the central bank also reported that growth overall had “downshifted slightly to a moderate pace” amid rising public health concerns during the July-through-August period that the report covers. “The deceleration in economic activity was largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel, and tourism in most Districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant

