(CNBC) Nikola founder Trevor Milton agreed to forfeit up to roughly $166 million of equity as well as a two-year, $20 million consulting contract as part of his abrupt departure from the company he started. However, the EV executive gets to walk away with more than $3.1 billion in stock as part of a separation agreement reached over the weekend.
Nikola founder forfeits $166 million in stock he would have lost and gets to keep $3.1 billion in separation deal
