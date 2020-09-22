Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nikola founder forfeits $166 million in stock he would have lost and gets to keep $3.1 billion in separation deal

September 22, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nikola founder Trevor Milton agreed to forfeit up to roughly $166 million of equity as well as a two-year, $20 million consulting contract as part of his abrupt departure from the company he started. However, the EV executive gets to walk away with more than $3.1 billion in stock as part of a separation agreement reached over the weekend.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. The world’s biggest hedge fund is working from tents in the forest during the COVID pandemic
  2. Hedge funds pile into Nikola short positions, as e-vehicle maker’s founder resigns amid fraud allegations
  3. Nikola founder forfeits $166 million in stock he would have lost and gets to keep $3.1 billion in separation deal
  4. Activist investor Trian Fund Management takes stake in Comcast
  5. Monday’s stock-market selloff sets up worst September in 18 years

Search


Categories