(Marketwatch) Stocks on Monday were seemingly unraveling a bullish trend that now risks thrusting U.S. equity benchmarks into a bearish tilt that could set the stage for the worst September selloff in years for the major equity gauges. The broad-market S&P 500 index SPX, -1.15% was down 2.5% at 3,326, at last check, putting it on the brink of sinking to 3,222.76, representing a 10% drop from its recent Sept. 2 record peak.

