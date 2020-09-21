Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Leaked U.S. government files suggest Deutsche Bank tops list of suspicious transactions

September 21, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank appears to have facilitated more than half of the leaked $2 trillion of suspicious transactions that were flagged to the U.S. government over nearly two decades, reported German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW). Those documents showed that between 1999 and 2017, $1.3 trillion of $2 trillion in leaked transactions that were flagged as suspicious passed through Deutsche Bank, according to the DW report.

