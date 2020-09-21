(CNBC) Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank appears to have facilitated more than half of the leaked $2 trillion of suspicious transactions that were flagged to the U.S. government over nearly two decades, reported German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW). Those documents showed that between 1999 and 2017, $1.3 trillion of $2 trillion in leaked transactions that were flagged as suspicious passed through Deutsche Bank, according to the DW report.
Leaked U.S. government files suggest Deutsche Bank tops list of suspicious transactions
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.