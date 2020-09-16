(CNBC) Short-term thinking is causing governments around the world to make “really dumb decisions” on economic policy, according to J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Dimon suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve had succeeded in averting a financial crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but argued governments had failed to focus on policies which do not support “healthy growth” for the economy.
JPMorgan CEO says a failure to think long-term is causing governments to make ‘really dumb decisions’
