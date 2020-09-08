(Bloomberg) Distressed-assets specialist Alp Ercil went on a billion-dollar buying spree in March and April, bargain-hunting amid the indiscriminate selloff in credit markets. Ercil’s Hong Kong-based Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd. deployed almost 80% of the $1.6 billion raised for his latest fund in the two months, having sat on the sidelines for most of 2019 waiting for more attractive opportunities.
Hedge Fund’s Buying Spree During Credit Slump Fuels 36% Return
