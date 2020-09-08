Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge Fund’s Buying Spree During Credit Slump Fuels 36% Return

September 8, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Bloomberg) Distressed-assets specialist Alp Ercil went on a billion-dollar buying spree in March and April, bargain-hunting amid the indiscriminate selloff in credit markets. Ercil’s Hong Kong-based Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd. deployed almost 80% of the $1.6 billion raised for his latest fund in the two months, having sat on the sidelines for most of 2019 waiting for more attractive opportunities.

