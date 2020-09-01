(CNBC) President Donald Trump’s former body man went to work on Wall Street for Anthony Scaramucci after being fired from the White House just a year earlier. John McEntee, the former personal assistant who was let go in 2018 after reportedly being denied a security clearance, went to work for SkyBridge, the vocal Trump critic’s hedge fund, during his hiatus from the White House, according to a financial disclosure report and people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Anthony Scaramucci hired Trump’s former body man for political consulting as feud with president grew
