Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Antares Capital racks up $3bn for a latest private credit fund

September 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Antares Capital Advisers, the registered investment adviser arm of Antares Capital, has raised just over $3 billion for its latest credit fund, which will focus on providing financing to mainly mid-sized private equity-backed companies. The middle-market lender said that the inaugural Senior Loan Fund (SLF), which launched in December 2019, closed on September 14th with approximately $3 billion of asset purchasing power, exceeding its initial target of $1.5 billion.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Former CEO of Technology Company With Raising $123 Million in Fraudulent Offerings
  2. Antares Capital racks up $3bn for a latest private credit fund
  3. The market isn’t convinced the Federal Reserve can achieve its inflation objective
  4. Managed futures report another month of gains in August
  5. Stock futures are flat in overnight trading after Dow snaps a 4-day win streak

Search


Categories