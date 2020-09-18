(Opalesque) Antares Capital Advisers, the registered investment adviser arm of Antares Capital, has raised just over $3 billion for its latest credit fund, which will focus on providing financing to mainly mid-sized private equity-backed companies. The middle-market lender said that the inaugural Senior Loan Fund (SLF), which launched in December 2019, closed on September 14th with approximately $3 billion of asset purchasing power, exceeding its initial target of $1.5 billion.

