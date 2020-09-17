Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

A low-profile investor who bet on Snowflake eight years ago is up more than $12 billion after IPO pop

September 17, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Two months after Facebook’s massive IPO in 2012, venture capitalist Mike Speiser was a few miles away from the social networking company, incubating a software start-up from his nondescript office near a movie theater in Palo Alto, California. The company he eventually launched, Snowflake, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday and ended the day with a market cap north of $70 billion.

