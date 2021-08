(CNBC) The Census Bureau said Tuesday that retail sales fell 1.1% in June, driven largely by a drop in car sales. Economists expected retail sales to fall by 0.3% in July, compared to a revised 0.7% gain in June, according to Dow Jones consensus forecast. Excluding autos, sales were down 0.4% compared to estimates of a 0.2% slowdown.

To read this article: