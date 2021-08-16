(CNBC) Investors bid up cyclical stocks in the past week, but the economy will have to prove that the reflation trade — a bet on economic growth — is the way to go as concerns about Covid linger. Markets are deep in the dog days of August. That means the Federal Reserve and key data, particularly retail sales, could provide some direction for stocks in the week ahead.
The rally in recovery-focused stocks could depend on consumers and the Fed in the week ahead
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.