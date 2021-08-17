Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Retail sales likely dipped in July as consumers held off on purchases amid Covid delta worries

August 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Retail sales were expected to have fallen off in July, as consumers reacted to the delta variant of Covid and held off on online and vehicle purchases. Economists expect retail sales fell by 0.3% in July, compared to a 0.6% gain in June, according to Dow Jones consensus forecast. Excluding autos, sales were expected to have gained 0.2%, after a 1.3% gain in the month of June.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Emergency Relief, Charges Two Florida Companies with Operating a Ponzi Scheme
  2. Hedge fund industry's AUM swells to a staggering $4.32tn in June
  3. S&P 500 doubles from its pandemic bottom, marking the fastest bull market rally since WWII
  4. Retail sales likely dipped in July as consumers held off on purchases amid Covid delta worries
  5. Fed’s Eric Rosengren backs tapering in the fall but no rate hikes until job market improves

Search


Categories