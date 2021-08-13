(opalesque) Total Fintech investment in the Americas was very robust with over US$51 billion in investment across 1,188 deals, said a study. According to KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech, the overall Fintech investment in the US remained robust in H1’21, reaching $42.1 billion. VC investment in the US was particularly strong, surging past 2020’s peak high of $22 billion to reach over $25 billion in H1’21.

