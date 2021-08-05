Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow falls 300 points, S&P 500 slips from record high after jobs data disappoints

August 5, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the earnings of a major automaker and a private sector jobs report came in lower than expected. The ADP private payroll survey showed a gain of 330,000 jobs for July, well short of the consensus estimate of 653,000. The Labor Department’s official jobs report, which typically has more impact with investors, will be released on Friday.

