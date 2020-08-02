Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. stock futures flat as earnings season, stimulus talks continue

August 2, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady Sunday evening as investors turned their attention back to Washington and the economy after a busy week of corporate earnings. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 4 points, implying an opening trade slightly under the flatline when regular trading resumes on Thursday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were also little changed.

