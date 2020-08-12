Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump says U.S. has reached deal with Moderna for 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

August 12, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the U.S. government will purchase 100 million doses of Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, which is currently in late-stage human trials.  Moderna separately said the deal for its vaccine, mRNA-1273, is worth $1.53 billion and will give the federal government the option to purchase up to 400 million additional doses.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. Former CEO/RIA Charged with Data Manipulation and Valuation Fraud
  2. Credit hedge fund Palmerston’s Jesse McCormick discusses Covid-19’s impact on business functions
  3. Rhenman’s global equity hedge fund slips deeper into red after energy and financials stumble
  4. June was a positive month for hedge fund performance, says EDHEC-Risk
  5. Wall Street executives are glad Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris to be his VP running mate

Search


Categories