Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures flat as investors await stimulus bill, more earnings

August 5, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading as investors eye any progress from Washington on a new coronavirus stimulus package.The White House and Democratic congressional leaders have reported some progress in the negotiations, but they remain apart on some issues. Dow futures fell 10 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures ticked 0.1% and 0.15% lower, respectively.

