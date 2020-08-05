(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading as investors eye any progress from Washington on a new coronavirus stimulus package.The White House and Democratic congressional leaders have reported some progress in the negotiations, but they remain apart on some issues. Dow futures fell 10 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures ticked 0.1% and 0.15% lower, respectively.
Stock futures flat as investors await stimulus bill, more earnings
