Refreshing the opportunities in relative value/convertible arbitrage investing: Q&A with Oliver Dobbs, founder of Credere Capital

August 19, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis – which has seen an unprecedented market sell-off give way to a dizzying equity rally, with heightened volatility still tentatively looming over all manner of companies and sectors – is providing a rich assortment of relative value trading opportunities for Oliver Dobbs (pictured), founder and chief investment officer of London-based Credere Capital.

