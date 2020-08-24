Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Professional investors adopt lower risk, lower return strategies amid coronavirus crisis

August 24, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The coronavirus crisis has led to a significant shift in the investment strategies of European institutional real estate investors, said a study. 58% of the 150 professional investors in Germany, France, and the UK surveyed by Union Investment for its investment climate study are currently pursuing “Lower risk, lower return” is the mantra as a strategy.

