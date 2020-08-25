(Reuters) When facing the possibility of prison, some hedge fund managers draw up elaborate contingency plans for that awful potential day. Marble Ridge Capital founder Dan Kamensky, who is on record acknowledging, “maybe I should go to jail” and who now may have to confront a formal evaluation of that assessment for allegedly seeking to screw over his fellow Nieman Marcus bondholders, who he represented as a member of that troubled retailer’s unsecured creditors committee, has chosen to dispense with that need.
Marble Ridge Founder Won’t Have To Fight Criminal Charges, Run Hedge Fund Simultaneously
