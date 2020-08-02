(CNBC) Venerable U.S. retailer Lord & Taylor filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, becoming the latest in a growing list of storied names to do so amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has crippled the retail sector. The company estimated both assets and liabilities in the range of $100 million to $500 million, its filing in the U.S.
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy, becoming the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic
