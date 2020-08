(Marketwatch) Credit Suisse Group AG said Tuesday that it plans to merge the business of its subsidiary Neue Aargauer Bank AG with that of Credit Suisse, and establish a single brand in Canton Aargau, Switzerland. The Swiss bank said the move was part of measures aimed at generating gross cost savings of around 100 million Swiss francs ($109.7 million) a year from 2022 onward.

