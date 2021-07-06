(Reuters) Expectations that Treasury yields may stay tame in the second half of the year are pushing some investors to take a second look at companies whose dividend payouts beat those offered on U.S. government bonds. The ProShares S&P Dividend Aristocrats ETF – a measure of companies that have increased their dividends annually for the last 25 years or more – is up 14.3% this year, compared to a 15.8% rise for the benchmark S&P 500.

