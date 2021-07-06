Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wall St Week Ahead Investors eye high-dividend stocks as Treasury yields languish

July 6, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Expectations that Treasury yields may stay tame in the second half of the year are pushing some investors to take a second look at companies whose dividend payouts beat those offered on U.S. government bonds. The ProShares S&P Dividend Aristocrats ETF – a measure of companies that have increased their dividends annually for the last 25 years or more – is up 14.3% this year, compared to a 15.8% rise for the benchmark S&P 500.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Digital asset investment inflows positive for first time in five weeks
  2. Hedge fund optimism on the rise amid double-digit returns
  3. Man Group reports mixed fortunes for hedge funds in June
  4. Biden’s plans to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy are losing momentum
  5. Fed officials kept a patient tone in terms of tightening monetary policy,

Search


Categories