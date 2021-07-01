Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump Organization and its CFO indicted by Manhattan grand jury

July 1, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The offices of the Manhattan District Attorney and New York Attorney General have obtained indictments against the Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News. The indictments against the organization and Weisselberg, handed up by a New York grand jury, are expected to be unsealed in court Thursday afternoon

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Robinhood to pay $70 million fine after causing ‘widespread and significant harm’ to customers
  2. Charlie Munger calls Robinhood ‘a gambling parlor’—here’s how Warren Buffett says to invest instead
  3. Trump Organization and its CFO indicted by Manhattan grand jury
  4. World's biggest interdealer broker to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity
  5. Hedge fund launches increased in Q1 amidst inflationary pressures

Search


Categories