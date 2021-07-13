Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Inflation expectations surge, hitting new high for New York Fed survey

July 13, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Despite the Federal Reserve’s assurance that current inflation pressures won’t last, consumers see things differently, according to a survey Monday from the central bank’s New York district. The June Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that median inflation expectations over the next 12 months jumped to 4.8%, a 0.8 percentage point rise from May and the highest reading in history for a series that goes back to 2013.

