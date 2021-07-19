Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Earnings could be the biggest driver for markets in the week ahead as investors watch bonds

July 19, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks enter a busy week for earnings news with two perplexing questions hanging over the market. One is whether the big gains in corporate profits will start to boost stocks with solid earnings reports. That was not the case for some financial sector stocks this past week. The other question is whether the surprise decline in the 10-year Treasury note yield is sending a message that stock investors should heed.

