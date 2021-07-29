(CNBC) An investigation into Credit Suisse’s dealings with the collapsed U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital revealed Thursday that the Swiss bank had failed “to effectively manage risk.” The Archegos saga dominated the business headlines in March this year, with Credit Suisse being the worst hit out of several international banks involved.
Credit Suisse investigation into Archegos scandal reveals multiple failings but no ‘fraudulent or illegal conduct’
