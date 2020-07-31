Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. GDP likely sank a record 35% in the 2nd quarter after coronavirus ravaged the economy

(Marketwatch) The U.S. suffered the biggest economic decline in the second quarter since the government began keeping track after World War Two. How much? Try 30% — or more.Economists polled by MarketWatch estimate gross domestic product — the official scorecard for the U.S. economy — contracted by a record 34.6% annual pace from the start of April to the end of June.Before the coronavirus pandemic, the largest drop in GDP on record was 10% in 1958. The government’s quarterly GDP figures go back to 1947.

