(CNBC) Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday reported a sharp net loss year-on-year, following an unprecedented period of energy market turmoil and significantly weaker oil and gas prices. The Anglo-Dutch company reported that net income attributable to shareholders on a current cost of supplies (CCS) basis and excluding identified items, which is used as a proxy for net profit, came in at a loss of $18.3 billion for the second quarter of 2020.

