(Opalesque) Lyxor Peer Groups suggest hedge fund performance was up +1.1% so far in July, with Market Neutral L/S underperforming (+0.4%) and Directional L/S Equity, Global Macro and L/S Credit strategies outperforming (+1.0% to +1.6%). Every hedge fund strategy was up during the weekly period under review, said Lyxor in its weekly brief.

