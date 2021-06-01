(Opalesque) Cannabis companies have boomed in recent years as legalization efforts at the state level in the US move forward. New York and New Jersey are the most recent states to approve recreational cannabis, while still others have it in their legislative pipelines. Federal approval for cannabis is ultimately the goal, but it remains unclear when or if supporters will be able to make it happen.
Teneo Capital Management sees longterm opportunities for cannabis stocks
