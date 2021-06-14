(CNBC) The Fed’s repeatedly said any spike in inflation will be transitory as the economy recovers from the depths the pandemic, suggesting monetary accommodation put place during the early days of Covid will remain for the foreseeable future. With the Fed at bay, Druckenmiller believes investors will continue to disregard looming signs of inflation and other market risks.
Stanley Druckenmiller says the Fed’s easy money is lulling investors into a false sense of security
