(Opalesque) Hedge Fund Asset Flows report said that nearly half-way through 2021, the global hedge fund business continues to see strong performance and asset flows, with performance gains and new money boosting the industry to a new record $3.57 trillion AUM. May’s hedge fund performance average of +1.48% brought year-to-date (YTD) hedge fund average performance to +9.05%, just two digits shy of the +11.05% industry average for all of 2020. Barring any major unforeseen market, natural or geo-political disasters – or pandemics – the hedge fund business this year is poised to outperform 2020 by a wide margin.

