Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Federal Court Orders Florida Man to Pay More than $500,000 for Attempting to Fraudulently Profit From COVID-19

June 6, 2021 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has announced that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order granting the CFTC’s motion for default judgment against defendant James Frederick Walsh of Boca Raton, Florida. The order finds that Walsh failed to answer the CFTC’s complaint charging him with fraud and failure to register with the CFTC. Walsh’s fraudulent solicitations include falsely claiming to generate increased forex trading profits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first enforcement action brought by the CFTC alleging misconduct tied directly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order requires Walsh to pay a civil monetary penalty of $555,726 and permanently enjoins him from engaging in conduct that violates the Commodity Exchange Act, from registering with the CFTC, and from trading in any CFTC-regulated markets.

Case Background

The complaint alleged that from at least September 2019 to the July 2020, Walsh fraudulently solicited members of the public for the purported purpose of trading retail foreign currency (forex) on their behalves. Using primarily social-media platforms, Walsh fraudulently marketed himself to the public as a highly successfully forex trader who earned “average monthly returns of 8% – 11%” or “a flat 3% guaranteed profit each month” for his clients. To achieve these fictitious results, Walsh falsely claimed to have access to “legal, inside information” about the direction in which forex markets will move. As alleged, Walsh had no U.S.-based forex trading accounts.

The complaint further alleged that, after he received a cease and desist letter from the Texas State Securities Board related to his fraudulent solicitations, Walsh falsely represented that he was earning even greater trading profits now that the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the financial markets, claiming that “the returns in forex continue to grow as the rest of the financial world continues to suffer.” 

The CFTC thanks the Texas State Securities Board for its assistance in this matter.

This entry was posted in HedgeCo Networks Press Releases, HedgeCo News, HedgeCoVest News, Insider Trading. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stocks and crypto fuel emerging market hedge fund gains, as assets hit record highs
  2. AMC, meme stocks could spark more heat in the week ahead as investors await inflation news
  3. Higher interest rates would be good for the country, Treasury Secretary Yellen says
  4. Financial advisors feel pull of cryptocurrency wave as more clients express interest
  5. Market bull lists inflation as top risk, warns investors may get a ‘wake-up call’ this summer

Search


Categories