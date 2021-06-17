Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed moves up its timeline for rate hikes as inflation rises

June 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday considerably raised its expectations for inflation this year and brought forward the time frame on when it will next raise interest rates. However, the central bank gave no indication as to when it will begin cutting back on its aggressive bond-buying program, though Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that officials discussed the issue at the meeting.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fed moves up its timeline for rate hikes as inflation rises
  2. BlackRock and iCapital Network expand partnership to include global wealth managers
  3. Hedge funds remain an option for some insurers, says new report
  4. Credit Suisse prepares insurance claims on Greensill Capital losses - FT
  5. SEC Unveils List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors

Search


Categories