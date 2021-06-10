Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Emerging market hedge funds outperformed their developed market counterparts in May

June 10, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 1.10% in May 2021, supported by the robust performance of the global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI (Local) which gained 0.83% over the same period. Headline inflation rose to 4.2% year on year in April, the highest level since September 2008 and caused concerns among investors that this could prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hot inflation may have become scorching in May and is expected to hit a 28-year high
  2. Court Enters Partial Judgment Against Investment Adviser Charged with Stealing Client Funds
  3. Emerging market hedge funds outperformed their developed market counterparts in May
  4. SEC Charges Couple With Insider Trading on Confidential Clinical Trial Data
  5. Hedge Funds Traverse Volatility and Inflation With Biggest Jan-to-May Returns in 25 years

Search


Categories