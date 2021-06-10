(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 1.10% in May 2021, supported by the robust performance of the global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI (Local) which gained 0.83% over the same period. Headline inflation rose to 4.2% year on year in April, the highest level since September 2008 and caused concerns among investors that this could prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy.

To read this article: