Court Enters Partial Judgment Against Investment Adviser Charged with Stealing Client Funds

June 10, 2021 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The United States District Court for the District of Connecticut entered a partial judgment against Matthew O. Clason on June 3, 2021 in a previously-filed SEC case that charged Clason, a Connecticut-based investment adviser, with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an advisory client.

The SEC’s complaint, filed on September 1, 2020, charged Clason with violating the antifraud provisions of Sections 206(1) and 206(2) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Clason consented to the partial judgment entered by the court, which enjoins him from violating the above statutes. Any disgorgement or civil penalty in the SEC matter will be determined by the court at a later date.

In a parallel criminal action brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, Clason has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 5, 2021.

